Cayman Islands Kids Gaelic Football Club will host the ‘Easter COOL Camp’, which will focus on learning and developing Gaelic Football skills.

The camp runs April 15-18 at Cayman International School, Camana Bay.

Following the successful St. Patrick’s Day Blitz, the Cayman Islands Kids Gaelic Football Club invites all children aged between the ages of 6 and 14, of all abilities.

Any beginners wanting to try the game or join a team are especially welcome.

“It is going to be another fun-filled four days focusing on the Gaelic football skills of running, passing, kicking, and tackling along with movement and agility skills and of course, teamwork and friendship,” according to a press release. “A multi-sports approach will be taken to develop overall movement, coordination and agility skills. All are welcome and no prior experience is necessary.”

Indoor facilities are reserved at CIS, so regardless of weather conditions the camp will go ahead.

The camp will cost $100 for first child and $50 per sibling thereafter. Discounts on pricing are available for families with financial pressures. Email [email protected] for more information. Registration will close once 70 attendees are confirmed or on Thursday April 11 at 6 p.m. Payment must be paid in advance at time of online registration. To register, go to www.caymangaa.com/kids-club-news.