Cayman boxer Brandy ‘Bee’ Barnes lost her opening bout of the Pan American Games qualifying event Thursday, with the referee stopping the fight in the second round of her fight versus Dominican Republic boxer Miguelina Hernandez.

Barnes was coming from a gold-medal performance in Denmark. She won her first fight of the year by unanimous decision at the Hvidovre Box Cup in Copenhagen on March 24. She advanced to the finals of that tournament, and won the gold medal after her opponent failed to make weight.

Her record is now 5-3.