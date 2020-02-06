Weekend traffic advisories

Police have issued traffic advisories regarding three events coming up this weekend.

Motorists are urged to exercise caution on Walkers Road and Maple Road on Friday morning while Cayman Academy holds its Stride Against Cancer walk, which begins at 8:30am.

Participants will travel from Cayman Academy on Walkers Road to the Cayman Islands Cancer Society on Maple Road, and back. The event is expected to be completed by 10:30am.



On Saturday morning, St. George’s Anglican Church Mothers Union will host its annual Valentine Fun Run, beginning at 6am at Smith Barcadere. The runners and walkers will travel along South Sound Road to The Avenue, and then return to Smith Barcadere. The run/walk is expected to end by 8:30am.



Drivers are also advised to be careful on the roads Sunday, during the Kiwanis Club of Grand Cayman’s annual KiwaniBike cycle event, starting at 7am at the Blow Holes in East End. Participants will cycle to Smith Barcadere via Sea View Road, Bodden Town Road, Shamrock Road, South Sound Road and South Church Street. The event is expected to end by 8:30am.