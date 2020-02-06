Nearly 100 children took part in the Cayman Islands Inline Hockey Federation’s ninth annual Street Hockey Tournament on 25 Jan. at Kings Sport Centre.

The 98 young players were divided into four categories – 8 and under, 10 and under, 12 and under, and 16 and under – to compete in mixed four-a-side teams.

Seasoned hockey players teamed with newcomers in fast-paced, high-scoring games, using balls instead of pucks.

The competition, which raised funds for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Cayman Islands, aimed to increase awareness of the growing sport in Cayman. Approximately $3,800 was raised at the tournament for the charity, making it one of the Hockey Federation’s most successful tournaments to date, according to organisers.