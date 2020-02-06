Three of Cayman’s junior tennis players are in San Salvador, El Salvador, to compete at the 2020 Junior Davis Cup. This marks the first year the Cayman Islands is taking part in the tournament.

Jake Booker, Oskar Bjuroe, Zach Jackson and coach Gregory Scott Kidd are representing the Cayman Islands against 19 countries in the 2-7 Feb. pre-qualifying Junior Davis Cup for North/Central America and the Caribbean. The winning team from the pre-qualifying event will go through to the next round to compete against Mexico, Canada and the US. From that round, only the top two teams go on to the finals of the Junior Davis Cup, which will be held later this year.

“This is a big opportunity,” said Kidd. “It’s one of the most prestigious things you can do for your country, being in the Davis Cup. So, it’s a big opportunity… and I’m excited to be a part of the journey. We’ve been training pretty tough; the guys have been training four times during the week, and then we have practice on the weekend, so we’ve been pretty intense trying to get prepared.“We have nothing to lose, I think we will go out there and do our best, and I think that we will be able to compete with the best of them. We have three of our best juniors representing the country.”

Kidd added that the tournament will also present opportunities for Cayman to make partnerships with other countries. “A lot of the kids here just play locally, and we have a lot of great talent here,” he said. “So, I’m excited to meet up with Jamaica, Cuba, to try and build some relationships so we could invite them to the island and compete.” Kary Claybourn, vice president of the Tennis Federation of the Cayman Islands added, “The TFCI are delighted that we are able to send a Junior Davis Cup team to the qualifiers for the first time ever. We hope that these boys will inspire many more junior tennis players on island.”