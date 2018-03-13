Young McField stars in center-ice interview

Young Galen McField, a former student at Cayman International School, had the thrill of a lifetime earlier this month. The nine-year-old had a star turn in his youth hockey league and was featured in a televised, center-ice interview during the intermission of a Hershey Bears hockey game on March 4 in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

The Hershey Bears play in the American Hockey League and are an affiliate of National Hockey League franchise Washington Capitals. Galen, the son of Sarah McField and former Canadian Football League player Dr. Daaron McField, riled up the home crowd when asked to name his favorite player.

“Sidney Crosby,” said the youngster, referencing the Pittsburgh Penguins star player. The home crowd at Giant Center, an arena that seats a capacity crowd of 10,500 hockey fans, playfully booed Crosby.

Galen, who took up hockey a year-and-a-half ago when his family moved away from Cayman, plays center for the Hagerstown Bulldogs youth team. During his on-air introduction, he told the audience at Giant Center that he had scored two goals and notched an assist in his most recent game.

When asked to name his favorite mascot, Galen replied with “Coco,” the name of the Hershey Bears’ mascot. When asked his future ambition, he said he wanted to be an NHL player.

So how much would Galen like to make a year, the interviewer asked.

“A thousand dollars.”

And which team would he like to play for?

“I don’t know what team,” he said. “A team I can get on.”

Galen’s mom Sarah said she figure skated and ran track as a youth.

His father Daaron was the No. 2 overall selection in the 2000 CFL draft, and he went on to play one season for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and one season for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Dr. McField, the son of local attorney Steve McField, later left the gridiron to become a surgeon.