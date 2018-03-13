Criminal charges were filed Monday against three people in an ongoing corruption investigation involving the Cayman Islands Immigration Department.

The charges were filed against two of the suspects more than a year after they were first arrested, in January 2017, in connection with the probe.

The fate of 10 other people who were arrested over the course of last year in the Anti-Corruption Commission investigation is still unknown.

According to a press release from the commission Monday, two of the individuals now charged are public officials.

Santo Castro Castillo, 45, of Spotts Newlands has been charged with 11 counts of conspiracy to commit fraud on the government and three counts of conspiracy to commit a breach of trust under the Cayman Islands Anti-Corruption Law (2010).

Diane Dey-Rankin, 57, from George Town, was charged with three counts of conspiracy to commit fraud on the government and one count of failing to report the solicitation of an advantage, also contrary to the Anti-Corruption Law.

Pheadra McDonald, 43, from Spotts Newlands, was charged with four counts of conspiracy to commit fraud on the government and one count of failing to report the solicitation of an advantage, also contrary to the Anti-Corruption Law.

Both Ms. Dey-Rankin and Ms. McDonald are employed with the Immigration Department. Department officials confirmed Tuesday that both have been placed on required leave, which is suspension with pay.

All three suspects were due to appear in Summary Court April 10 and have been released on police bail until that time, commission officials said.

The Immigration Department leadership has not commented on the ongoing investigation since January 2017, when it was revealed that three of the arrests made in the Anti-Corruption Commission investigation involved Immigration Department employees. Acting Chief Immigration Officer Bruce Smith said at the time that the three arrests demonstrated a “zero tolerance” policy the department has regarding employee misconduct and unlawful behavior.

“These arrests came about as a direct result of the Immigration Department following the correct procedures and bringing suspected wrongdoers to the attention of the authorities for proper investigation,” Mr. Smith said in a prepared statement.