The Cayman Hockey Club welcomed members of the St. Andrew and Munro hockey clubs from Jamaica for a day of field hockey at the Camana Bay International School field last Saturday.

The day began with the Cayman youngsters going through a training program led by Bryony Platt and Maggie Garnett.

The opening match, an all-men’s game, was closely contested with Cayman leading at halftime thanks to a Mark Williams strike. That lead lasted only a couple of minutes into the second half, organizers said in a press released, as Philip Dawson equalized and then struck again five minutes later to give the Jamaicans the lead. Cayman’s Gareth Dixon then had a successful short corner shot to tie things up. In the last minute of play, however, Jamaica scored again, winning 3-2. This game was dedicated to the late Mike Brown of Mike’s Ice who was a former pupil at Munro College and a hockey supporter, the press release states.

In the women’s match (though both teams had male goalkeepers) the halftime score was of 0-0. Cayman pressed hard in the second half, and scored four goals in 10 minutes. Sarah Pinches had two, and Kylie Jones and Julia Meyerhoff each had one for the win.

The remaining three games were played with both teams having six male and five female players. As Cayman had a considerable number of players, they were split into two teams, “Turtles” and “Stingrays,” with both teams taking on the Jamaicans.

The Jamaicans first played the Turtles, taking an early lead when Lynette McDavier was left unmarked at the far post for an easy goal. The Turtles’ Russell Drewe scored a good reverse stick equalizing goal in the 8th minute. That was all the scoring for the rest of a very entertaining game, the press release states.

Next up, in an all-Cayman match, the Turtles took on the Stingrays. The Stingrays took an early two-goal lead through Kerry Arnold and Gareth Dixon. In the second half, the Stingrays’ goals by Charlie Jackson and Kylie Jones following goal line scrambles gave them a 4-0 victory.

Alex Horner Trophy

The final game was for the Alex Horner Trophy in memory of Alex, who passed away in 2010. Cayman made a good start with Bunny Mabeth Remedios scoring two goals before halftime. That quickly changed as Jamaica came flying out of the blocks with goals from Michelle Thompson and Philip Dawson. Cayman regrouped with some skillful substitutions by captain Barry Crane and retook the lead thanks to a Gareth Dixon strike. Jamaica pressed hard, but in the last minute a run by Gigi Gamba set up Remedios for his hat trick goal. Cayman won 4-2 and retained the trophy.

Cayman Hockey thanked all of its sponsors and supporters for a successful event.