50 years ago: Commonwealth delegates visit Brac

Lilian Ritch, the Sister Islands correspondent for The Caymanian Weekly, a precursor to the Cayman Compass, wrote the following article titled “Visit of CPA delegates to Cayman Brac,” in the May 24, 1967 edition:

“The District Commissioner Mr. D.A. Foster and Mr. K.P. Tibbetts MLA greeted the guests as they alighted from CBA on the 13th May and within minutes, with smiles and handshakes, a fruit cup and warm West Indian calypsos by Eddie’s Beach Boys, Cayman Brac and representatives from Guyana, Br. Virgin islands, Belize, St. Lucia, Grenada, Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, St. Vincent, Jamaica and the U.K. had made each other’s acquaintance.

“The Band played ‘The Queen,’ Capt. Tibbetts extended a warm welcome on this memorable day. The Beach Boys were on their warmest and everyone just listened to their vocalist, Mike Hurlstone.

“The D.C. then set us off on our tour of the island in cars and the local bus. The drive through the island was interesting to the visitors and they asked questions about our vegetation, water, etc., wishing to know how we live.

“Stops were made to see the fresh catch of turtle brought in by the ‘Trial’ that morning.

“The new Sec. Mod. School, the gift of C.D. and W. drew comments of admiration and the children’s interest in education was commended.

“Next there was a stop at Stake Bay to look at the Govt. Offices and War Memorial and many climbed the iron stairway to better see the Cable & Wireless antenna tower.

“Buffet lunch at the swimming pool was unforgettable.”

“Eight of the delegates made brief speeches thanking the people of Cayman Brac for their friendliness and hospitality after which Mr. Burns Rutty, MLA, returns thanks to all.

“Many had mentioned the fine entertainment provided by Eddie and the Beach Boys and Mr. Trevor Foster returned thanks on their behalf.

“These speeches of appreciation climaxed a day of expansion and fraternity that must leave its mark on the outlook and growth of the islands for the better.”