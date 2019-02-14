Cayman to send netball team to Isle of Man

A team from Cayman will travel to the Isle of Man to compete in the Netball Europe Open Challenge Competition, being hosted by the Manx Netball Association on May 9-12.

The Cayman netballers will face national teams from the Isle of Man, United Arab Emirates, Gibraltar, Ireland, Israel and Malta in a round robin tournament at the National Sports Centre in Douglas.

MNA President Pip Cross said, “We are honored to be able to host this event in only our second year of international competition, and we are thrilled to be able to inspire the next generation of young Manx netballers by bringing international-level netball to the Island for the first time.”

For more information on the tournament, visit www.netball.im or email [email protected]