Governor Helen Kilpatrick steps down from her role as Queen Elizabeth II’s representative in the Cayman Islands on Monday.

Ms. Kilpatrick will be replaced temporarily by Deputy Governor Franz Manderson until new Governor Anwar Choudhury arrives on March 25 with his wife and three daughters.

A farewell reception for Governor Kilpatrick will be held Friday evening at Government House on West Bay Road, which will be attended by invited guests, many of whom are people she has worked with during her four-and-a-half-year tenure.

Governor Kilpatrick is scheduled to fly out of the Cayman Islands Monday afternoon, after attending a small reception at the General Aviation Terminal, attended by Premier Alden McLaughlin, Deputy Governor Franz Manderson and senior public servants.

Following the reception and before boarding her flight, she will carry out her final inspection of the guard.