Those wanting to attend this year’s TEDx event at the University College of the Cayman Islands are being asked to register by Saturday, March 3. TEDxUCCI 2018 is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 10, in the campus’ Johnson Hall.

This year’s theme is “Bridges,” referring to bridges that may take the form of people, places or life events. The idea is that it is often necessary to build, cross or even burn bridges in our lives.

Speakers for the event include Cayman-born Olympian Ronald Forbes, communication expert Joy Baldridge, relationship coach Linda Hayles, Andre Gooden, UCCI science instructor Antoinette Gayle, leadership coach Chanda Glidden and civil engineer William Schonberg.

Activities will include bridge-building contests, photo-ops and more.

Tickets are $10 for students, $25 for adults and include lunch, snacks and a promotional lunch bag. Register at www.tedxucci.ky. For more information, contact the planning team at [email protected]