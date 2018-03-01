Police are appealing for witnesses to the fatal traffic collision which took place in Cayman Brac on Tuesday, Feb. 27, in which a 51-year-old woman died.

Sharon Gayle-Clarke, a care worker at Kirkconnell Community Care Centre, was killed in the two-vehicle collision on Bight Road, near Tibbetts Turn Road, shortly before 11 p.m.

At the time of the accident, Mrs. Gayle-Clarke was heading to work in her RAV4 for her 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. shift.

The driver of the other car, a Honda Integra, was taken to Faith Memorial Hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service issued an appeal for witnesses Thursday afternoon, asking anyone who may have seen anything related to the collision and who feels they could assist with the investigation to contact PC Indrani Tahal at the Cayman Brac Police Station at 948-0331 or 926-0635. If PC Tahal is unavailable, any other officers present can also assist.