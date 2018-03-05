Meals on Wheels seek coins to feed the elderly

Meals on Wheels will host its annual coin drive later this month to raise money to feed housebound and disabled seniors throughout Cayman.

“Change for Change Coin Drive” will take place March 23-24 across 20 locations in Grand Cayman.

Volunteers are greatly needed to assist with this cause, organizers said.

The charity is asking for volunteers to solicit funds from the public at key locations. All volunteers will be provided with a collection bucket and a T-shirt, as well as lapel stickers to hand out to those who donate. The Meals on Wheels program feeds more than 200 seniors, five days a week islandwide.

The feeding of seniors began as a simple act of Christian kindness by Martha McField, an elderly widow. On her way to church, she would deliver food to people in need. Her kindness grew into Meals on Wheels in 1997 with the help of the Rotary Club of Grand Cayman and her daughter, Beulah McField.

Meals on Wheels receives a third of its funding from the Cayman Islands Government, with the balance made up from donations, sponsorship and fundraisers such as the annual Coin Drive.

Davenport Development Ltd. is sponsoring this year’s Meals on Wheels Coin Drive. Their sponsorship will help to cover the cost of executing the event, including volunteer shirts, labels and more.

Interested olunteers can contact [email protected] for more information.