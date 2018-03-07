Desland St. Aubyn Bailey will have to wait a little longer before learning his sentence for a pair of animal cruelty charges relating to a dog named Rufus.

Mr. Bailey, a West Bay resident who pleaded guilty to two charges of animal cruelty in January, appeared in court Wednesday for a scheduled sentencing hearing, but his case was adjourned due to another charge – failing to keep his dog under proper control – that will go to trial in June.

Mr. Bailey previously pleaded guilty to putting Pine-Sol on his dog’s back as an ill-conceived remedy for fleas and ticks, and he also pleaded guilty to not seeking medical attention in a timely manner. That incident occurred last August, and Rufus was subsequently surrendered to the Humane Society.

The charge of failing to keep his dog under control relates to an incident last July in which Mr. Bailey’s dog bit a woman. The defendant pleaded not guilty to that charge in court on Tuesday.

Magistrate Philippa McFarlane noted Tuesday that Mr. Bailey has been “complying entirely” with probation officers who conducted his social inquiry report. Magistrate McFarlane said that Mr. Bailey’s sentencing will not take place until after his trial can be conducted on the separate charge.

Rufus spent a few months recuperating from his wounds with a local foster family and is still available for adoption. The Rufus case remains the only one of 105 animal cruelty cases investigated by the Department of Agriculture in 2016 and 2017 that has resulted in a criminal prosecution.