Cash courier robbed in George Town

Two robbers who apparently posed as construction workers held up a cash courier on Eastern Avenue, George Town early Friday afternoon, the Royal Cayman Islands Police reported.

Police officers responded to reports of an armed robbery around 12:30 p.m. near BritCay on Eastern Avenue, where a courier had allegedly been held at gunpoint and his cash bag taken.

Police said the courier initially struggled with an armed man who approached him, but gave up when the second suspect approached. Both suspects were wearing hard hats and reflective vests, similar to what would be worn by construction workers.

Less than $3,000 was taken, police said.