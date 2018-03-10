Three injured in fiery crash

Three men were injured, one critically, Saturday night after the car they were in went off the road into the bush and later burst into flames.

The crash happened behind the Strand shopping center along the Esterley Tibbetts Highway, just south of the Island Heritage roundabout.

Pictures and video of the Honda sedan that crashed showed flames reaching dozens of feet into the air following the wreck. However, the Cayman Compass has learned that all three men inside the car were taken from the vehicle before it caught fire and none of them are suffering from burn injuries.

The vehicle’s driver was believed to be the most critically injured.

The sedan was the only vehicle involved in the wreck.