Three defendants charged in June 17 crime spree

A George Town resident who police identified last week as a “person of interest” in a Red Bay homicide will be held in custody until a March 23 Grand Court hearing on charges that he and two other young men raided a Prospect home, taking valuables and threatening the home’s inhabitants.

Elemer “Elmer” Watler Wright, 24, who appeared in Summary Court Friday, is now one of three defendants charged in the June 17, 2017 predawn home invasion in Patrick’s Island, Prospect in which police said two residents were bound with duct tape and more than $30,000 in valuables taken. He has been charged with aggravated burglary, robbery and possession of an imitation firearm with intent to commit an offense in connection with that incident.

Four other separate criminal charges were filed against Mr. Wright in connection with other alleged criminal activity that occurred on the same day.

Royal Cayman Islands Police officers said Mr. Wright was taken into custody Friday morning after agreeing to turn himself in to authorities, ending a tense manhunt in the wake of Tuesday night’s killing in Red Bay. Mr. Wright was identified only as a “person of interest” in the homicide and has not been charged or even arrested in connection with it.

A warrant was issued earlier for his arrest in connection with the Prospect home invasion and other alleged criminal offenses.

A police statement about Friday’s arrest read: “The safe resolution of this situation was brought about through joint efforts of police officers, family members, his attorney and members of the community, to whom we express our appreciation.”

Mr. Wright’s attorney, Amelia Fosuhene, said he surrendered voluntarily to police.

Two other suspects charged in the June 17 home invasion, 23-year-old Nikel Emanuel Thomas and a 17-year-old, who is not being identified because he is a juvenile, appeared before the court last Monday facing the same charges as Mr. Wright.

According to the seven-count indictment against the three defendants, they are charged in three separate incidents – all of which occurred June 17.

Count 1 of the indictment alleges the three stole a vehicle from the Grand Cayman Marriott Beach Resort.

Counts 2 through 4 relate to an attempted aggravated burglary at a residence on West Bay Road where the three men allegedly tried to enter the home with the intent to steal, while in possession of an imitation firearm. The charges here also allege criminal damage to property, namely $11,810 worth of doors and CCTV cameras.

Counts 5 through 7 relate to the home invasion in Prospect. In addition to an aggravated burglary charge, a robbery charge was filed over the forcible taking of more than $30,000 in valuables from the home. The three suspects were also charged with possession of an imitation firearm with intent to commit a criminal offense.

During Friday’s court appearance, Magistrate Valdis Foldats said there would be no bail hearing and said charges of aggravated burglary and robbery filed against Mr. Wright in the home invasion matter would have to be transmitted to the Grand Court.