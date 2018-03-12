Odain Ebanks, 23, appeared in Summary Court on Monday afternoon charged in connection with firearm incidents on Saturday, March 3, that included a robbery in Bodden Town and a shoot-out with police in Prospect.

In objecting to bail, senior Crown counsel Candia James said that after police received the robbery report, they checked the national CCTV system and saw a red SUV matching the description of the getaway car used after the robbery.

Mr. Ebanks is accused of being one of two men charged with the armed robbery of the Czech Inn that Saturday night. The other man has not been identified and the firearm has not been recovered, she said.

During the robbery, a can of pepper spray was used against one of the restaurant owners, Ms. James said. Mr. Ebanks’s DNA was found to be consistent with the DNA profile found on the canister.

The shoot-out with police occurred after the robbery, when police pursued the red SUV into the Prospect area in the vicinity of Victory Avenue.

The men left the vehicle and the person with the firearm opened fire at the officers, Ms. James said. Officers returned fire. The men escaped. The pepper spray canister was recovered from where the officers had seen the men.

Defense attorney Prathna Bodden accepted that robbery is a charge that can be dealt with only in Grand Court.

Magistrate Valdis Foldats did not grant bail, but set the mention in the higher court for Friday, March 23.

All charges were transmitted, including robbery, possession of an unlicensed firearm, unlawful discharge of a firearm and possession of a prohibited weapon, the pepper spray.