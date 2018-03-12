First Special Olympics sports day draws dozens

The first Seven Mile Beach Games for Cayman’s Special Olympics athletes drew more than 100 attendees Saturday.

The four-hour event was held as a chance for members of the public to get to know Cayman’s Special Olympics athletes as part of a partnership between the Sunrise Adult Training Centre and Special Olympics Cayman Islands.

“More than 100 people participated,” said Vanessa Hansen, a member of the Cayman Islands Special Olympics board of directors.

Games like volleyball, football, bocce, tug-of-war, paddleboarding and an obstacle course were on site Saturday, free for all resident sports enthusiasts to join in. The event encouraged the public to “train together” with Special Olympics athletes, Ms. Hansen said.

“It’s about what they can do together,” she said.

In addition to the sports, the day also provides the community with the opportunity to learn more about the work that both Special Olympics Cayman Islands and Sunrise Adult Training Centre do to serve people with intellectual disabilities. Both organizations had displays that included Sunrise clients’ arts and crafts, and information about volunteering with the Special Olympics group.

The event was also held to celebrate 30 years of Special Olympics in Cayman.