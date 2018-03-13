Collas Crill to address NAFER International Conference

Collas Crill is continuing its support of the National Association of Federal Equity Receivers (NAFER) with speaker presentations at the organization’s 2018 International Conference.

The event, which takes place at the Westin Grand Cayman Seven Mile Beach Resort & Spa on April 12 to 13, will see Cayman partner Stephen Leontsinis and BVI senior partner Gerard St. C. Farara, QC, speaking at the event.

The conference will address key issues for Caribbean practitioners, such as the introduction of U.S. receivership. Mr. Leontsinis’s session will involve an interactive case study, focusing on a multi-jurisdiction insolvency case.

“NAFER is a very important partner network in the cross-border restructuring and insolvency space and we’re really pleased to support it. The industry is constantly evolving and it’s key to stay on top of the issues and, more importantly, solutions for our clients,” he said. “I’m particularly looking forward to engaging with our colleagues in our interactive, multi-jurisdictional case study and to reconnect with our friends and colleagues from the U.S.”

Mr. Farara will discuss BVI insolvency law and unique asset recovery laws.