Appleby sponsors Fund Finance Symposium in New York

Appleby is the platinum sponsors of the eighth annual Global Fund Finance Symposium on March 21 in New York City.

“This conference is one of the most highly regarded events in the fund finance space, bringing together a cross section of more than 600 experts and industry professionals, and we are delighted to be the platinum sponsors, demonstrating our commitment to this market once again,” said Appleby partner Simon Raftopoulos.

The one-day event at the Grand Hyatt will provide general and legal updates on the fund finance market.

Appleby’s Caroline Barton will speak in the “Legal Update” session and Anna-Lise Wisdom will participate in a panel discussion titled “How to Save Money in Subscription Finance.”

The symposium is organized by the Fund Finance Association, whose core mission is to educate members, legislators, regulators and other constituencies about the fund finance market and related capital markets through conferences and other events.