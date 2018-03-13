RE/MAX Cayman dominates international awards at R4

RE/MAX Cayman Islands received three of the top international awards at this year’s R4 convention, which took place in Las Vegas from Feb. 26 through March 1.

R4 is RE/MAX corporate’s annual worldwide convention. This year it attracted more than 6,000 attendees from 66 countries.

“Once again, RE/MAX Cayman Islands has dominated in the international market,” said James Bovell, broker/co-owner of RE/MAX Cayman Islands. “Not only has our office of 18 agents surpassed any other office in the region, but several agents have been recognized as leaders in the international arena for RE/MAX.”

In the Top International Team Leaders category Kim Lund (The Lund Team) ranked first; James Bovell (Bovell) ranked second; Michael Joseph, Stefan Prior and Jennifer Powell (Property Cayman) ranked 16 and Kass Coleman and Karen Perry (Beach Castles Group) ranked 54th among 33,767 RE/MAX international agents.

In the Top Team Number of Closed Transactions category, Kim Lund (The Lund Team) also ranked first.

“At RE/MAX Cayman Islands, we continue to strive to not only be the best real estate office in the Cayman Islands, but also in the world,” said Kim Lund, broker/co-owner of RE/MAX Cayman Islands.

In the Top International Individuals category, Michael Binckes ranked 38th and Tamara Siemens ranked number 97. Mr. Binckes, who received the 2017 Lifetime Achievement Award, also placed 11th in the Top International Commercial Individuals category.

RE/MAX Cayman Islands also dominated in the Caribbean and Central America region, which includes 34 countries and territories with 72 offices and 420 agents.

“RE/MAX Cayman Islands is a legendary office in the Caribbean and around the world,” said Ricardo Cardenas, regional director, Caribbean and Central America.

“They were the first RE/MAX office outside the USA and Canada, and this lit up the way for many others to follow. We are now in over 110 countries and territories. But they are not only the first one, they are also consistently one of the top offices around the world according to several performance indicators. All of this is possible only because of the quality of the people that they have in their team,” Mr. Cardenas said.

In the Caribbean and Central America region Kim Lund was named Team Champion and Michael Binckes won both Individual and Commercial Champion.