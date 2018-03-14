Week 4 of the Camana Bay Indoor Co-Ed Corporate League got under way on Monday.

Deloitte were unable to field a team and therefore forfeited their game against Dart A, handing the Dart A team the win and an easy jump up the table to fifth place. Meanwhile, on the other court, Dart B took on Cayman National Bank.

Dart B gave it their best shot but it just was not enough to beat the still-undefeated Cayman National team who won in 2 straight sets, 25-13 and 25-10.

It was another strong performance from Cayman National, who currently sit at the top of the points table.

Next up, the team from PwC won over Maples and Calder in 2 sets, 25-23 and 25-20 in what many would see as an upset victory. Strong defensive play from Anthea Matthews of Maples and Calder helped her team stay in the game, but a barrage of service aces from both Amos Benji and Jason Buckle of PwC secured the win and have them currently in fourth place.

Meanwhile, defending champions MaplesFS took on KPMG in two close sets. MaplesFS won the first set 25-22 and both teams gave all they had in the second. KPMG fought hard but were overwhelmed by excellent offense from David Bakker of MaplesFS, who registered the most kills of the game, MaplesFS took the win 25-21, leaving them level at the top of the table with Cayman National.

The final game of the night saw Silver Wheaton defeat CITCO in a blowout two straight sets. After starting the game short a player, CITCO really struggled to find their rhythm.

With strong defensive play from Cherie Branch of Silver Wheaton and Eric Wilson registering the most kills, Silver Wheaton won 25-11 and 25-4 and remain in a three-way tie at the top with Cayman National and MaplesFS.