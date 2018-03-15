Andrei James Challenger and James Rolin Challenger, the two men charged in the case involving a dog named Dora that suffered extensive burns last May, appeared in Summary Court on Thursday.

The two men had been scheduled to undergo trial on Thursday, but their date was pushed back.

They will next appear in Summary Court on April 19.

Andrei Challenger is charged with cruelty to animals, causing unnecessary suffering and failing to exercise proper care and supervision. James Challenger is charged with causing unnecessary suffering and failing to exercise proper care and supervision.

Dora was pregnant at the time of her injuries, and was treated via emergency surgery by Dr. Brenda Bush at Island Veterinary Services.

Dora lost her litter but recovered from her burns.