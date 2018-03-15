Top cardiologists speak at Cayman Heart Fund’s health symposium

More than 180 medical students, doctors, nurses, pharmacists and other healthcare practitioners attended the Cayman Heart Fund’s 11th annual symposium at the Marriott resort on Wednesday.

The event featured top cardiologists from the United States, who gave lectures on the latest trends in their fields.

Dr. Bella Beraha, the Cayman Heart Fund’s vice chairperson, said Cayman is fortunate to have the annual symposium because it allows local healthcare practitioners to stay up-to-date with the advances made in their industry.

Dr. Beraha said the field of cardiology has drastically changed over the last 20 years, making it necessary for doctors to constantly sharpen their skills.

“Things that we weren’t worried about before now [worry] us,” she said. “Maybe you were 80 and we’d stop looking for things because we couldn’t offer you treatments, but … we have minimally invasive treatments that we can do now.”

She said that talks focused on everything from general topics, such as managing high blood pressure, to highly technical subjects.

For instance, Baptist Health South Florida cardiologist Dr. Ian Del Conde said his lecture was on whether to close a small hole some people have in their hearts called the patent foramen ovale.

Dr. Del Conde said this hole sometimes leads to strokes in young people. He said there has been debate for years about whether it is a good idea to close the hole to prevent this risk, and that recent research suggests that this is probably a good idea.

The other lectures were “10 points to remember about heart failure” by Dr. Joshua Larned from Holy Cross Hospital; “Current management of thoracic aortic aneurysms” by Dr. Ahmad Zeeshan from the Cleveland Clinic; and “HTN management in 2018: a focused update” by Dr. Rosario Colombo from Jackson Memorial.