Three men were arrested late Wednesday night off the coast of South Sound, Grand Cayman, following a police air and marine patrol operation.

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service Joint Marine Unit intercepted a canoe with three men aboard around 11 p.m.

A police search of the surrounding waters located “several bags containing large amounts of ganja.” Police also recovered a revolver with five rounds of live ammunition.

The three men on board the canoe, Jamaican nationals aged 34, 40 and 45, were arrested on suspicion of carrying an unlicensed firearm, illegal landing and various drugs-related offenses.