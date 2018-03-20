A groundbreaking ceremony will take place Saturday at a North Side beach which will be named in honor of Derrington “Bo” Miller.

The Ministry of Education, Youth, Sports, Agriculture and Lands stated in a press release that it had received Cabinet approval to name the beach on Old Robin Road, Old Man Bay, the “Bo Miller Beach.”

Government purchased the property for the purpose of establishing it as a public beach. Mr. Miller is recognized for having initiated the development and research of the site, which led to its procurement.

“Given that Mr. Miller is recognized as a person of distinction in the District of North Side and has made significant contributions to Caymanian society throughout his lifetime, the Government agreed that the beach would be named after Mr. Miller,” the release stated. The date of the groundbreaking has been expedited due to Mr. Miller’s failing health, officials said.

The North Side District Council announced in September last year that the new public beach had been acquired. The beach area is known locally as Jackie Bay, after John “Jackie” Miller, a shipwright, pastor and farmer who is considered one of the founders of the North Side district.

Saturday’s groundbreaking ceremony is expected to be attended by Mr. Miller and his family, Minister for Education, Youth, Sports, Agriculture and Lands Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, the ministry’s chief officer Christen Suckoo, North Side MLA Ezzard Miller, and members of the North Side District Council.

The brief ceremony will be held between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday and members of the public are invited to attend.