JP Fund Administration, a hedge fund and private equity administrator, has been voted “Best Offshore Fund Administrator 2018” at the Hedgeweek Global Awards held at the Reform Club in London on March 9. Hedgeweek Awards are based on peer review and voted for by clients, fellow service providers and the readership of Hedgeweek.

“It is a real compliment from the clients and peers that voted for us, for which we are very grateful, and it is testimony to the professionalism and commitment of our staff,” said Philip Griffiths, head of Asia Services at JP Integra Group.

The fund administrator recently reported it had grown its assets under administration to more than US$5 billion, which brings JP Integra’s total group assets under administration to more than $6 billion.

Peter Cockhill, CEO of JP Integra, said last year his firm had invested in systems and processes to handle the growing demand for Cayman-based administration services.

“We recently obtained the SOC 1/ISAE 3402 accreditation, which confirms that the processes and systems we have in place meet the highest international standards and this award confirms that our client service is best in class,” he added.