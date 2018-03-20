Appleby advises on insurance transaction

The private equity team at Appleby has advised Cunningham Lindsey on the Cayman Islands law aspects of the company’s sale to Sedgwick Claims Management Services, Inc.

Cunningham Lindsey is a CVC Capital Partners backed global loss adjusting, claims management and risk solutions firm. Sedgwick Claims Management Services, Inc., which is majority owned by KKR, is a leading global provider of technology enabled risk and benefits solutions.

The deal represents a significant transaction in the insurance sector between two private equity backed firms, Appleby said in a press release.

The transaction is expected to close later this year and is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals across a number of jurisdictions.

The Appleby team was led by Jacob MacAdam who commented: “We are delighted to have advised on this intricate and high profile deal.”