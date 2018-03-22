Charity Acts of Random Kindness is hosting a community barbecue and fundraiser at Salty’s in Grand Harbour on Saturday.

The event starts at midday and all funds raised will go toward ARK’s Cayman CASA project, which helps renovate unsafe housing for families in need. The charity is currently part way through a makeover of a home in George Town and needs funds to complete the job.

Saturday’s event will include games, music and raffle prizes.

For more on ARK’s current Cayman CASA project, see Monday’s Cayman Compass or visit the charity’s Facebook page for information on how to donate or volunteer.