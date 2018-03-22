Brac career fair to be held Friday

Layman E. Scott High School is hosting a career fair on Friday, March 23, for all high school students and 40 primary school students in Cayman Brac.

Organizers said the purpose of the event is for employers to engage with students, provide information, and share with them what it takes to be successful in business.

Students can expect to interact with representatives from various industries, such as hospitality, water sports, accounting, legal, construction and engineering, hospitals and government.