A Spring Weekend youth gathering on Cayman Brac earlier this month brought together a diverse group of young people from the Brac and Grand Cayman.

The event, hosted by the Cayman Youth Services Unit, involved two days of fostering friendships, fun and wholesome community activities, according to organizers.

“The entire weekend was wonderful,” said Youth Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly. “I would like this to happen more frequently because it engages so many people on the Brac and provides plenty of wholesome family entertainment.”

She said the event was a superb vehicle for galvanizing families and youth in community building.

Councilor Barbara Conolly was also impressed.

“It was wonderful to see the Cayman Brac community, especially the youth, engaged in positive activities that enhance their lives. The Youth Services Unit did a great job of organizing events that provided fun and enriching opportunities for participants,” she said.

The Brac spring weekend opened with an interactive youth forum at Layman E. Scott High School, at which teen relationships were discussed, with a focus on how these impacted health and safety, academics and gender. Around 50 young people attended.

“The issues facing the youth of Cayman Brac are similar to … the issues facing the rest of the youth right across the country,” said Andrel Harris of the Cayman Islands Youth Ambassador Team. “The more we discuss them, the more likely it is that solutions will be found.”

Brianna Bodden, president of the Cayman Islands Youth Assembly, called the event a resounding success.

“It was a great opportunity for everyone to meet and talk about things that shape our lives and enjoy the organized activities,” she said.

Information shared at the Brac Youth Forum will be used at the Youth Forum in Grand Cayman later this year.

Camille Angel, Jessica Moore, Shantelle Young and Tayvis Walters from the Youth Ambassador Team assisted with the youth dialog.

A basketball tournament was also well attended, with five teams battling it out. Grand Cayman’s “Winnerz” won the senior division and received trophies from Winners Circle. “The Pips” from Cayman Brac won the junior competition and received 10 cases of Gatorade from Progressive Distributors.

A scavenger hunt had nine teams scurrying all over the islands. The $300 first place prize went to Team Hamiltons. Cash prizes were provided by the Credit Union and Cayman Brac Beach Resort.

A hotly contested domino tournament was a “slam” for 32 players, divided into Team Grand Cayman and Team Cayman Brac, taking part at the Aston Rutty Civic Centre. Team Brac won the trophy, 166-107.

A car and bike show was also held at the Aston Rutty carpark, where a number of the Brac’s souped-up vehicles were on display. The “Sound-Off” competition was won by Josh Dixon and his Volkswagen Passat. Ruggerri Walton won “Best Bike” with his blue Suzuki GSX-R 1000 and the “Best Car In Show” went to Edmund Hydes’s white 1963 Ford Falcon. All winners received trophies awarded by Rubis Cayman Islands.

A beach bonfire at South Side Public Beach closed out the two-day event.