The Cayman Islands Protocol Office is advising motorists that some roads will be closed for the swearing-in ceremony of the new governor of the Cayman Islands, Anwar Choudhury, who arrives on island on Monday.

Edward Street at Dr. Roy’s Drive junction will closed, as will Fort Street at the Edward Street and Albert Panton Street junctions. The roads are scheduled to be closed between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.