The Cayman Islands Shipping Registry has landed at the top of its class again.

The registry was acknowledged recently by the International Chamber of Shipping for the seventh consecutive year as top-of-class in the 2017/18 Annual Flag State Performance Table.

The annual table analyzes and ranks flags based on how well they comply with the Port State Control Memoranda of Understanding and the skill with which they prevent pollution and promote ship safety.

Over the last 115 years, the Cayman Islands Shipping Registry has employed and trained professionals in surveying, registration, maritime law, crew and statutory documentation, security and port state control.

“We are very pleased to be valued as one of the world’s leading flags and we will continue to strive towards excellence,” said Joel Walton, the chief executive officer of Cayman Islands Shipping Registry. “The Shipping Registry serves as an integral pillar in an ever-developing maritime sector in the Cayman Islands.”

Tara Rivers, minister of financial services and home affairs, released a statement about the designation.

“It’s incredibly impressive that CISR has been consistently recognized since 2011/12 as being top-of-class for ship safety and pollution prevention,” she said. “I congratulate the staff for their dedication, professionalism, and effectiveness in ensuring that our maritime flag earns this respect year after year; and as a country, Cayman has every reason to be proud of this achievement.”