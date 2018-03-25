New governor makes arrival Monday

Governor Anwar Choudhury, 58, is due to arrive in the Cayman Islands late Monday morning to take up his post as the British Overseas Territory’s 14th governor since the position was established in 1971.

The former U.K. Ambassador to Peru will begin official duties just after his arrival, starting with a formal greeting from territorial leaders and a police guard of honor salute at the Owen Roberts International Airport.

RELATED EDITORIAL – Our warmest welcome to Governor Choudhury and his family

RELATED: Officials head back from Hong Kong to greet new governor

After that, he will head to the governor’s residence with his wife and three children to settle in. The official swearing-in ceremony for Monday at the Legislative Assembly is set for 3 p.m.

As has become the custom for arriving governors, a public reception will be held Monday night at Pedro St. James between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. All are invited to attend to hear remarks from the new governor, enjoy some local food and a musical performance.

“The governor designate and his family will be very welcome in the Cayman Islands and between good old-fashioned local hospitality and the warmth of the Caymanian people, we look forward to dazzling them,” Premier Alden McLaughlin said of the Pedro event.

On Tuesday, it’s down to business with a series of meetings with Cabinet members and senior government officials.

On Wednesday, Mr. Choudhury is due to travel to Cayman Brac and Little Cayman for an all-day visit. He will hold his first formal briefing with the press on Thursday.

The governor had served as the U.K.’s Peruvian ambassador since 2013 and has a lengthy, distinguished career in the British foreign service.

In the decade before taking the post as the Peruvian ambassador, Mr. Choudhury served as the Foreign and Commonwealth Office director of diplomatic excellence from 2012 to 2013 and director of international institutions from 2008 to 2011.

Before that he was the British High Commissioner in Dhaka, Bangladesh, from 2004 to 2008. It was during that posting that Mr. Choudhury was targeted by Islamist militants in connection with a grenade attack in Sylhet, a city to the north-east of the country’s capital.

According to reports in The Guardian newspaper, an explosion occurred as Mr. Choudhury, who is Muslim, left a mosque at the end of prayers. At the time of his 2004 appointment in Bangladesh, Mr. Choudhury was Britain’s first ethnic-minority senior high commissioner appointed to that position.

He also has significant experience in the British military, having served in both the Royal Air Force and at the Ministry of Defence.

Mr. Choudhury was born in East Pakistan [now known as Bangladesh] in June 1959. According to biographical details found online, he has lived in Britain since he was a child.