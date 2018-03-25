Officials head back from Hong Kong to greet new governor

The Cayman Islands delegation attending the U.K.-sponsored Great Festival of Innovation in Hong Kong last week headed back home a bit early in order to greet new Governor Anwar Choudhury.

Premier Alden McLaughlin, along with ministers Tara Rivers, Joey Hew and Dwayne Seymour, attended the Wednesday-Friday events for the trade show, which was hosted by the U.K. as a way to expand British business overseas. Cayman received an invite as a U.K. Overseas Territory.

“We’ve been able to have key meetings with Hong Kong-based business people as well as with officials of Her Majesty’s government,” Mr. McLaughlin said. “Equally important, my ministers along with others in the delegation have been able to very ably showcase financial services, healthcare and luxury tourism to the audiences in attendance.”

Separate days of the Great Festival focused on different business sectors, with financial services taking center stage Wednesday, health services on Thursday and tourism/entertainment being the focus of Friday’s conference events.

On Friday, Cayman Commerce Minister, Mr. Hew, took part in a panel discussion about the future of luxury in both retail and tourism.

“It was a pleasure to be part of a panel with such creative and talented people and to have the opportunity to tell the Caymankind story on a world stage,” Mr. Hew said.

In addition to the public events, private meetings were occurring between ministers, business groups like Cayman Finance and the Chamber of Commerce, and representatives of the group Invest Hong Kong to discuss Cayman’s financial services sector.

“It was very encouraging to hear firsthand from important clients of our jurisdiction,” Financial Services Minister Rivers said. “There was a clear understanding of the advantages of Cayman’s tax neutrality in raising capital for major infrastructure projects, pension funds and social development projects, as well as its strong regulatory regime that supports sound business in a commercially friendly manner.”

On Thursday, Premier McLaughlin hosted a meeting with U.K. Secretary of State of International Trade, Dr. Liam Fox, to discuss closer trade ties. Earlier in the day, Dr. Devi Shetty from Health City Cayman Islands was a guest speaker as well as a participant on a panel discussion on the topic “Living Longer, Living Better.” Dr. Shetty talked about his vision of affordable healthcare for everyone and how technology is changing the way healthcare is delivered, improving patient outcomes and making healthcare more affordable.

Dr. Shetty noted that Health City Cayman Islands was built with a focus on medical tourism, but has also shown great potential to transform healthcare not only in the Cayman Islands, but across the Caribbean and Latin America.

“Globally we are spending trillions of dollars on healthcare annually but still hundreds of millions of people do not have access to affordable quality healthcare,” said Dr. Shetty.