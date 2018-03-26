KAABOO music festival organizers expect 11,000 people a day

Organizers of the KAABOO music festival gave some indication of the likely scale of the event Monday, when they sought a liquor license covering 47 different bars to be spread across the 30-acre site.

The music festival planned for February 2019 is expected to attract 11,000 people a day to the site north of the Kimpton Seafire Resort, organizers told the Liquor Licensing Board of Grand Cayman at its quarterly meeting Monday.

The event is a partnership between the Dart group and Virgin Produced. Modeled after the three-year-old KAABOO festival in San Diego, organizers plan to bring in a slate of 25 music and comedy performers. The festival will also have an art exhibit/sale component, gourmet food demonstrations and indulgent amenities such as spa treatments.

Answering questions from the liquor board Monday, Kristy Rivers, Dart’s senior manager of experiences and engagement, said it was expected to be the most heavily attended event in Cayman’s history, eclipsing the 8,000 plus that turned out to see John Legend in 2012.

She said the event was intended to be an annual festival held in Cayman for at least the next three years.

April Harbour , director of food and beverage for KAABOO, indicated the event would feature 47 bars and 22 restaurants, including a mix of local and visiting chefs.

She said the intent was to provide as many “beverage locations” as possible to eliminate lines.

Ms. Harbour said the event was already proving popular and a “blind sale” of tickets had sold out in five days. Further tickets went on sale and sold out as well.

She said organizers would police underage drinking by issuing color-coded bands at the gate. Bartenders will also be able to ask for identification.

Organizers also indicated the event would have its own security and medical center.

Also at Monday’s meeting, businessman Robert Hamaty appeared before the board to seek permission for a new mobile duty-free truck to sell liquor to cruise ship tourists.

The proprietors of Agua restaurant made an application for a license for their new premises in Camana Bay at the site of the former Ortanique Restaurant. The owners of two new venues at the Cayman Technology Center – Mexican eatery Pico and café Water & the Elephant – also sought liquor licenses.