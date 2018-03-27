UCCI students compete for place in regional investment research challenge

Students from the University College of the Cayman Islands competed with more than 15,000 students worldwide in the 2018 CFA Research Challenge. The CFA provides a graduate-level program to certify chartered financial analysts.

In partnership with Wheaton Precious Metals, UCCI associate level students Kimberly Tigley, 18, Regina Davis, 18, Janell Dyer, 17, Josué Sánchez-Ebanks, 17, and Hepseba Angel, 17, traveled to Miami last month to compete in the Atlantic Islands regional level of the CFA’s investment research competition for a chance to advance to the Americas regional final.

The students took on teams from the University of the West Indies, Mona from Jamaica, the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill from Barbados and University of West Indies, St. Augustine from Trinidad.

Each university team consisted of four or five students, who presented their analysis as well as their buy, sell or hold recommendations on Sodastream, the manufacturer of home beverage carbonation systems, which enable consumers to transform tap water into carbonated soft drinks and sparkling water. The presentation was the culmination of conducting research, interviewing company management, and refining presentation skills.

Kadeshah Swearing, the team’s faculty adviser from UCCI, and Manisha Gupta of Northview Investment Advisors, the team’s industry mentor, both coached the students throughout the challenge and prepared them for the competition.

Jessica Jablonowski, president of the CFA Society Cayman Islands, was impressed by the students’ performance as they competed against undergraduate seniors and MBA students.

“We’re extremely proud of the students’ eagerness to take on the challenge despite their age,” she said. Team Captain Kimberly Tigley said the experience had allowed the team members to grow in many aspects and create relationships with their advisers and mentors.

“I encourage anyone who has an interest in the finance industry to grab this opportunity if it ever comes their way, because the things we learned not only helped us academically, but also in our everyday life,” she said.