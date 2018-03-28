Hermine Stoney, 64, appeared in Summary Court on Tuesday charged with obtaining $37,345.56 from the Department of Children and Family Services by deception.

The money was said to have been obtained between Feb. 26, 2014 and April 2017.

The deception alleged was falsely representing that she had an income of $250 with no other assets.

She is further charged with providing false information to a public officer. Details of this charge allege that she provided information to a public officer employed by the Department of Children & Family Services “in the truth of which she did not believe,” thereby causing or knowing it to be likely that the information would result in financial assistance to which she was not entitled.

She is accused of providing that false information to obtain assistance in February 2014, April 2015 and November 2016.

Defense attorney Alex Davies asked for the matter to be adjourned until May 22, telling the court that Ms. Stoney had medical issues and that date would better suit his own schedule.

Magistrate Valdis Foldats accepted the date and extended the defendant’s bail until then.

Police issued a press release last week stating that a woman had been charged with fraudulently obtaining $30,000 in financial assistance from the Needs Assessment Unit between 2014 and 2017.

A notice on the website for the Department of Children and Family Services explains that “services in regards to all forms of welfare assistance are now being managed by the Needs Assessment Unit.”