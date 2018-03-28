Kenia Alonzo Solis, 29, appeared in Summary Court on Tuesday on a charge of bigamy.

Magistrate Valdis Foldats outlined the charge to her.

Details are that she went through a ceremony of marriage with Aric Matthew Brooks on March 12, 2016, in the Cayman Islands and the ceremony was void because it took place while she was already married to another man.

In a separate incident, Mr. Brooks, 28, was pronounced dead on March 24 after being transported to Cayman Islands Hospital for emergency treatment.

The magistrate noted that bigamy is a charge that can be dealt with only in the Grand Court and he transmitted it there for mention on Friday, April 13.

Ms. Solis was represented by attorney Neil Kumar.