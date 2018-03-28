A man charged with having cocaine at Owen Roberts International Airport last year pleaded guilty on Wednesday to possession with intent to supply more than one pound, 12 ounces of the illegal drug.

Jolyon Arick Frederick, 30, had arrived in Grand Cayman aboard a flight from Cayman Brac on Dec. 5, 2017. That information was provided by the Crown when Mr. Frederick first appeared in court days later. No further details were given this week.

Defense attorney Gregory Burke asked for a social inquiry report before sentencing and Magistrate Angelyn Hernandez made the order.

Mr. Frederick was also charged in connection with 16.7 grams of cocaine at an address in Bodden Town on July 14, 2016. He had pleaded not guilty to possession with intent to supply. When a charge of simple possession was put to him this week, he pleaded guilty. Crown counsel Garcia Kelly then offered no further evidence on the intent to supply charge.

Sentencing was set for Tuesday, May 15. Mr. Frederick was remanded in custody until then.