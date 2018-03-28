East End man identified as Florida boat accident victim

A Caymanian boat captain who died late Monday off the coast of the Florida Keys has been identified as Armand Dilbert, 67, of East End.

Mr. Dilbert was on board a craft that was to be piloted down to Cayman from Florida when the accident occurred, about 20 miles south of Key West.

A U.S. Coast Guard press release Tuesday stated the man identified as Mr. Dilbert was found unresponsive “after reportedly falling from the upper deck of his boat and landing on his head.”

The Coast Guard received a report about the incident around 11 p.m. Monday from crews aboard a 42-foot pleasure craft. A Coast Guard vessel arrived on the scene of the accident just after midnight Tuesday.

The 67-year-old man’s body was taken to the Monroe County Coroner by the U.S. Coast Guard, authorities said.