The Cayman Islands Blood Bank is hoping to continue its momentum from a busy 2017.

Last year, the Cayman Islands Blood Bank set a goal of 500 new donors and wound up with more than 700 donors, thanks in part to the ease with which people can register on www.bloodbank.ky, according to the blood bank.

The website, which was developed in 2016 in partnership with Generali Worldwide, allows first-time donors to determine their eligibility and register for donation before showing up at the collection point.

That, in turn, has made the process quicker on-site and allowed for more people to donate.

People interested in becoming a blood donor can read testimonials from other donors on the site, and they can also volunteer to help the blood bank or make a monetary donation from the comfort of their home.

The Cayman Islands Blood Bank also set a record donation of 52 pints of blood earlier in March, thanks to a mobile blood hosted by the Health Services Authority, Car City and Hurley’s Media.