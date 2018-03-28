The Department of Environmental Health temporarily halted the intake of construction debris and vegetative waste at the George Town landfill this week because of equipment failure.

Service was suspended on Monday and is expected to resume on Thursday, according to a statement issued by the department, which operates the landfill.

Vegetative waste, which includes large trees and branches, refers to the remnants of land-clearing activities. Construction waste is materials left over from building or demolition activities.

The Department of Environmental Health is urging people to avoid dumping waste on private property along the roadways or in other public spaces, but to wait until the landfill resumes taking debris on Thursday.

Residential and commercial garbage is being accepted at the landfill in the interim, the DEH stated. However, the landfill currently is not accepting scrap metal or derelict vehicles – a practice that has been in place since late last year.

The department also issued an apology to the residents of Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac for lengthy delays in garbage collection services last week. The delays in the collection of garbage from several areas on the islands were caused by “several issues,” according to officials, including the mechanical breakdown of two garbage trucks assigned to Cayman Brac.

The DEH urges residents who continue to experience non-collection of their garbage to call the offices in Grand Cayman (949-6696) and Cayman Brac (916-4201), or by emailing [email protected]