Security guards robbed for cash bag outside Wendy’s

Two security guards collecting money from the Wendy’s restaurant in Savannah were robbed late Tuesday night, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service reported.

The heist occurred around 11:40 p.m. Tuesday, It was the latest in a string of robberies to occur around the island within the past month.

According to police, the security officers were approached in their vehicle by two armed, masked suspects.

Police said the armed men demanded that the officers hand over a bag containing business takings from the restaurant. A black backpack belonging to one of the security officers was also taken.

The two suspects ran away using the small road, Astral Way, located behind the Wendy’s.

No shots were fired and no one was hurt, police said.

Both suspects were described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall, slim and of dark complexion. They wore black shirts and light-colored pants, police said.

Recent robberies

Police are still investigating a number of other armed robberies which have occurred in recent weeks.

A pregnant woman and her boyfriend were held up outside their home in Prospect on Feb. 27.

In that incident, police said two armed robbers took the victims inside their home, where the suspects were given $900 cash and some jewelry before driving away.

A pair of robberies occurred the night of March 3, one in Bodden Town at the Czech Inn restaurant, and another at the Rollin convenience store in George Town. A police chase involving a suspect vehicle connected with the robberies ended in a gunfight between police and the robbery suspects. One man, 23-year-old Odain Ebanks, has since been charged for robbery at the Czech Inn.

On March 13, two young men walking along Seven Mile Beach near Lizard Run Drive were approached by another young man who threatened them, stating he had a gun.

The two refused to give the would-be robber anything and he ran off, police said.

On March 23, a man was punched and robbed for his phone and shoes near Tropical Gardens Road, George Town, police said. The victim was not seriously injured from the assault. The suspects appeared to be younger than 20, according to police.