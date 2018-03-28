Police make lunchtime arrest at Foster’s Airport store

Armed police officers rushed into the Foster’s Food Fair IGA Airport store in George Town around lunchtime Wednesday, chasing a suspect who was wanted on an arrest warrant.

According to witness reports, officers had attempted to approach the man outside a Shedden Road business and he became aggressive, eventually running away toward the nearby grocery store.

For an unknown reason, the man – who was not identified by police – entered the Foster’s store while attempting to evade officers.

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service released a brief statement about the incident at the store: “Officers conducted an arrest of a man who is wanted in relation to an ongoing investigation. As the officers attempted to make the arrest, the man fled into Foster’s Food Fair and was followed by the officers who were eventually able to restrain him.”

The suspect was taken down by officers on aisle No. 5 during the lunchtime shopping rush, according to witnesses. He was handcuffed as he lay on the floor of the store.

Foster’s Managing Director Woody Foster said his relative, who was in the store at the time the incident happened, described it as causing quite a commotion among shoppers as eight or nine Royal Cayman Islands Police officers entered looking for the suspect.

Mr. Foster said after the arrest, a relative of the suspect began causing problems for officers who were taking the man into custody.

“What compounded the problem was [the suspect] had a family member in the store,” Mr. Foster said.

Police said that woman was also taken into custody on suspicion of obstructing an officer in the course of duty.

Mr. Foster said it appeared no injuries to customers and no serious damage were caused as a result of what happened. Although Foster’s has seen some arrests over the years in its stores for theft and the like, Wednesday’s incident was a bit out of the ordinary.

“I don’t think we’ve had an arrest quite like that,” Mr. Foster said.