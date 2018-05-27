Annual ‘CharityDrive’ begins Tuesday

It’s that time of year again when simply driving around one of Cayman’s roundabouts or “liking” the event on social media will help raise thousands of dollars for three local charities.

The seventh annual Island Heritage CharityDrive begins Tuesday, May 29, and continues through Thursday, May 31.

Every time a vehicle drives by the Island Heritage Roundabout on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway, the insurance company will donate $1 on each driver’s behalf.

This year’s chosen charities are the Special Needs Foundation (May 29), the Family Resource Centre (May 30), and the Central Caribbean Marine Institute (May 31).

The company is also hoping people will show their support on social media. Island Heritage will also donate another $1 for each “Like” or “Share” on its social media posts, or if people tag #ihcharitydrive2018 in their own posts or mention @charitydriveky on Twitter.

“Your social media support could even earn your favorite charity a bonus $5,000,” organizers said in a press release.

Last year’s bonus recipient, Cayman Animal Rescue Enthusiasts, known as CARE, earned a total of $15,000 during the CharityDrive.

Through CharityDrive, Island Heritage has given more than $200,000 to date.

Past participants have included Meals on Wheels, Blue Iguana Recovery Programme, the Cayman Islands Humane Society, Cayman Islands Red Cross, the NCVO, the Cayman National Cultural Foundation, Cayman Islands Crisis Center, Cayman HospiceCare, Cayman Heart Fund, Kiwanis Club of Grand Cayman, Canine & Feline Friends and Save our Youth Foundation, Breast Cancer Foundation, CARE and the Cayman Islands Little League.

“With your support, Cayman, we can drive, click or tweet towards helping these charities reach their goals. Please support the Island Heritage CharityDrive and show you love Cayman the roundabout way,” Island Heritage said.