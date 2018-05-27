Three Jamaican nationals pleaded not guilty in Grand Court on Friday to possession of an unlicensed firearm and five rounds of ammunition.

The defendants, all from Westmoreland, were identified as Charles Ellsworth Rose, 40; Marvin Andre Brown, 34; and Andrew Anthony Folkes, 45.

The firearm was described as a Virginian Dragoon revolver and the alleged offense occurred on March 14 this year.

The men first appeared in Summary Court on March 19 charged with having in their possession approximately 522 pounds of ganja with intent to supply; being concerned in the importation of that same ganja; illegal landing; and possession of the unlicensed firearms.

One of the defendants elected to have the firearm charges tried in Grand Court, so the co-accused were also sent to the higher court. The ganja charge is a matter for Summary Court.

The men entered their “not guilty” pleas before Justice Carlisle Greaves, who was told there was no application for bail. He directed that they decide by Aug. 10 whether they wanted trial by jury or by judge alone.

Attorneys Jonathon Hughes, Crister Brady and Prathna Bodden appear for the defendants.