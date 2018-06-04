Under 11 Boys teams prepare for local FA Cup semifinals

Four clubs sealed their places in the Cayman Islands Football Association Boys Under 11 FA Cup semifinals as the second round games played Saturday produced some exciting football and plenty of goals.

Future SC, who received a bye to the second round, defeated Latinos FC A 6-0 with their top goal scorer Calyb Fredricks netting four goals and David Seymour and Nahshon Ebanks scoring a goal apiece to round off the scoring.

In the second game, Academy SC Stingrays struggled to overcome a stubborn George Town SC outfit. George Town’s Emre Ebanks opened the scoring but goals from Kyan Okoli and Joshua Elliott, and an own-goal by George Town’s Jathon Bennett sent the Academy boys through to the semifinals and all but ended the season for the boys from the capital.

“New kids on the block” 345 FC B will join their counterparts 345 FC A in the semifinals after defeating East End United FC 5-1. Danny Lyne scored a pair of goals and Leon Frank, Dillon Phillips and Rafael Wejbora got their name on the score sheet for 345 FC B. East End United’s Taegan Williams, playing in the boys league, scored a consolation goal for her team in the final minutes of the game.

The semifinals are set for Saturday, June 9, as Future SC face 345 FC A at 9 a.m. and Academy SC Stingrays are up against 345 FC B at 10 a.m.

In the Girls Under 13 games played Saturday, Elite SC defeated Academy SC 3-1 as Stoyanna Stewart scored another three goals to cancel out Eva Bothwell’s strike for Academy.

In the second game of a double-header, Sunset FC got past George Town SC 4-0 with two goals from Ashlyn Evans and one each from Kalie Ebanks and Isla McLaughlin.

Earlier in the week, the young ladies from Academy SC secured the Girls Under 11 FA Cup with a 2-0 victory over recently crowned Girls Under 11 League champions Sunset FC. Goals from Sofia Bailey and Lea Santos-Smith ended Sunset’s hope of a double trophy haul.

Upcoming matches

Games this week include a Boys Under 13 league encounter between Sunset Sharks and 345 FC at 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday at the Annex Field. In the Boys Under 13 FA Cup first round, Future SC face Cayman Athletic at 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday at the Ed Bush Field; and on Thursday the winner of Future SC and Cayman Athletic take on George Town SC at 4:15 p.m. at the Annex Field.

In the Girls Under 13 FA Cup semifinal, Elite SC face Sunset FC on Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Ed Bush Field.

In the Boys Under 17 league, Future SC take on Academy SC on Thursday at 4:30 p.m., also at the Ed Bush Field.

In the Boys Under 15 league, Cayman Brac FC face Cayman Athletic on Saturday at 10 a.m. in Cayman Brac.

In the Boys Under 17 FA Cup semi final, the winners of Sunset FC and Academy SC (formerly scheduled for Monday, June 4) will play Future SC on Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Annex Field.